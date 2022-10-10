Steel sector PMI in Hebei decreases to 50.7 percent in Sept

Monday, 10 October 2022 12:26:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, the purchasing managers' index (PMI) of the steel sector in China’s Hebei Province decreased to 50.7 percent, down 3.5 percentage points month on month, as announced by the Hebei Province Metallurgical Industry Association (MIA). In the given month, the trend of the steel sector in Hebei Province was the same as that for the whole of China, which rose by 0.5 percentage points month on month to 46.6 percent, as announced by the China Steel Logistics Committee (CSLC).

In September, the overall new order index for Hebei Province’s steel sector stood at 53.6 percent, down 4.5 percentage points compared to the previous month.

In the given month, the new export order index in Hebei Province was at 43.2 percent, down 6.8 percentage points month on month.

In the given month, the production index for Hebei Province’s steel sector was at 54.7 percent, down 2.3 percentage points month on month. Steelmakers suffered losses, which exerted a negative impact on their production activities.

At the same time, the inventory index for finished steel in Hebei Province declined to 47.5 percent, down 9.6 percentage points month on month.

Meanwhile, the inventory index for raw materials in Hebei Province declined to 38.4 percent, down 18.4 percentage points month on month.

Moreover, the purchasing index for raw material in Hebei Province stood at 54.7 percent, down 12.3 percentage points month on month.

As for October, repeated outbreaks of the Covid-19 pandemic will negatively affect the steel market, while improved demand may bolster steel prices to some extent.