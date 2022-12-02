Steel sector PMI in Hebei decreases to 41.5 percent in November

Friday, 02 December 2022 11:57:30 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, the purchasing managers' index (PMI) of the steel sector in China’s Hebei Province decreased to 41.5 percent, down 3.5 percentage points month on month, as announced by the Hebei Province Metallurgical Industry Association (MIA). In the given month, the trend of the steel sector in Hebei Province was the same as that for the whole of China, which declined by 4.2 percentage points month on month to 40.1 percent, as announced by the China Steel Logistics Committee (CSLC).

In November, the overall new order index for Hebei Province’s steel sector stood at 39.0 percent, down 2.7 percentage points compared to the previous month. The demand for steel in November slackened amid the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the given month, the production index for Hebei Province’s steel sector was at 40.5 percent, down 7.2 percentage points month on month.

At the same time, the inventory index for finished steel in Hebei Province declined to 52.5 percent, down 3.8 percentage points month on month. Though production outputs in November declined month on month, transportation and demand from downstream users was negatively affected by the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in relatively high levels of inventory.

As for December, production outputs of steel in Hebei Province may decrease, while demand will slacken in the traditional offseason and due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.