﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Steel price hike in Brazil expected by November

Thursday, 17 September 2020 22:35:02 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

A new steel price hike in Brazil is expected for either October or November, according to Credit Suisse analysts Caio Ribeiro and Gabriel Galvão.

As domestic steel demand improves, Brazilian steelmakers might increase flat steel prices by 15 percent, according to analyst estimates. Ribeiro and Galvão said the price hikes are likely due to increased raw material costs by local steelmakers as well as improved demand. Brazilian steel association, IABr, said this domestic steel sales rose 2 percent, year-over-year, to 1.7 million mt.

The analysts said the Brazilian flat steel sector is on a recovering trend due to improved activity at the civil construction sector.


Tags: South America  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Sep

Vale aims to reach iron ore capacity of 450 million mt
14  Sep

Judge suspends apprehension of illegal manganese in Brazil
11  Sep

Usiminas selling Belo Horizonte HQ office to cut costs
02  Sep

Brazilian state sets rules for dam safety reports
28  Aug

Gerdau launches startup accelerator