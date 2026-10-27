Steel Networking Summit 2026 highlights trade challenges and growth opportunities for Asian, MENA and Turkish steel industries

In the second day of Steel Networking Summit 2026 conference, organized by the Turkish Steel Exporters' Association (ÇİB) on October 27, industry representatives have shared their opinions and expectations regarding Asian, MENA and Turkish steel industries in two sessions. The sessions focused on developments in Asian and MENA steel markets, changing trade conditions, and Turkey's role in global steel supply chains, highlighting regional demand trends, competitiveness and future opportunities.

Trade shifts and demand trends shape Asian and MENA steel markets

At the first session titled “From Asia to MENA: Shaping the Next Chapter of Global Steel”, industry representatives assessed changing steel trade flows, regional supply and demand trends, and the challenges and opportunities facing steel suppliers across Asia and MENA. Prof. Margaret Myers, faculty lecturer at Johns Hopkins University, Su Buxin, deputy secretary general at China Metallurgical Council and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Anastasiia Kononenko head of the Asia market intelligence team at SteelOrbis, Coco Zhang, Turkey business manager at Cheongfuli-Xiamen&HK, C&D Steel INTL and Burak Odabaşı, Middle East & Africa reporter at Kallanish Commodities shared their views through presentations and a panel moderated by Murat Eryılmaz, SteelOrbis CEO.

According to the panelists, China's weaker domestic demand and changing export environment are accelerating its focus on higher-value manufacturing and lower-carbon production, with steel embedded in vehicles, machinery and other manufactured goods expected to become increasingly important in its overseas sales. This changing trade environment is also placing greater demands on suppliers and traders, as stricter licensing procedures and carbon documentation requirements make reliable delivery, compliance and payment security increasingly important alongside competitive prices.

The opportunities for suppliers across Asia nevertheless depend on differing regional demand and capacity trends. In India, steel demand growth projected at around eight percent was expected to absorb capacity additions and limit the need for exports, with overseas sales focused on higher-priced European markets and established GCC customers. In Southeast Asia, meanwhile, production has outpaced consumption in markets such as Indonesia and Malaysia, sustaining the availability of surplus steel for export, particularly billets and slabs. Despite this imbalance, ASEAN exports were expected to remain near 20 million mt annually in the coming years, with several capacity projects paused and no substantial increase in export aggressiveness anticipated.

For suppliers targeting MENA, industry representatives identified Saudi Arabia and the UAE as key demand centers, supported by infrastructure development and private construction, although regional conflict and liquidity constraints are clouding the outlook. Shipping disruptions and difficulties securing raw materials are restricting industrial activity, while payment delays among private developers are adding pressure to the construction market. Alongside these immediate challenges, panelists highlighted Africa's growing role in iron ore and metallics supply and the potential for lower-carbon production across MENA using natural gas and renewable energy. However, several proposed investments remain delayed or under reconsideration, leaving both the pace of new capacity development and the recovery in Gulf demand uncertain.

Turkish steel faces rising trade barriers despite supply chain advantages

Meanwhile, at the second session titled “The Turkish Steel Industry: A Strategic Partner in Global Supply Chains”, Salih Serdar Koçtürk, general manager of Kibar Dış Ticaret, Dr. S. Armağan Vurdu, secretary general at Istanbul Minerals and Metals Exporters' Associations, and Kerem Çakır, general manager of Borçelik, shared their views through presentations and a panel moderated by Cüneyt Paksoy, strategist. The competitive advantages of Turkish steel against rising protectionism and shifting supply chains have been evaluated at the session.

Panelists stated that buyers are placing increasing importance on delivery reliability, technical capabilities, and carbon performance alongside price, emphasizing that Turkey can meet these expectations through its geographical proximity, production flexibility and various transportation options. Highlighting the strong industrial ties between Turkey and Europe, they noted that Turkey is a reliable partner complementing European production chains thanks to its short delivery times and ability to supply different steel grades. However, it is pointed out that shrinking quotas and rising tariffs are putting pressure on these long-established supply relationships, stressing that measures aimed at protecting steel producers should also take into account the competitiveness of steel-consuming industries such as automotive and household appliances. Panelists also emphasized the growing importance of carbon performance in market access, stating that verified actual emissions data at the plant level should be used under the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism to ensure that the advantages of Turkey's predominantly electric arc furnace-based production structure are recognized. Industry representatives further noted that predictability in trade and carbon regulations is important for investment decisions, while exporters need to be prepared for trade defense investigations and cooperation between the public and private sectors in international negotiations is essential to preserving market access.

Under these conditions, panelists recommended operating existing capacity with competitive energy costs and favorable financing conditions to strengthen the industry's resilience, while directing new investments toward products currently dependent on imports and high-value-added, low-carbon production. They stated that this transformation should be supported by joint product development efforts between producers and end users, while emphasizing the need to maintain predictability in raw material supply given the industry's scrap-dependent production structure. On the demand side, industry representatives noted that the potential of the African market and reconstruction activities in neighboring countries, should geopolitical risks ease, could create export opportunities. Meanwhile, energy, infrastructure, social housing and urban transformation projects could support domestic steel consumption.