Steel industry in Hebei sees gross profit of RMB 76.91 billion in 2021

Monday, 14 March 2022 11:23:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2021, the steel industry in China’s Hebei Province registered an operating revenue of RMB 1.76 trillion ($0.28 trillion), up 32.4 percent year on year, while achieving a gross profit of RMB 76.91 billion ($12.2 billion), up 31.5 percent year on year, as announced by the Hebei Development and Reform Commission.

In 2021, Hebei Province focused on ensuring capacity elimination in the steel industry, controlling the steelmaking capacity within 200 million mt. By the end of 2021, there were 39 steelmakers in Hebei Province, while, in particular, 70 percent capacity came from private sector steelmakers. Moreover, the annual outputs of 14 steelmakers in Hebei Province exceeded five million mt in the given year.