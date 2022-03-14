﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Steel industry in Hebei sees gross profit of RMB 76.91 billion in 2021

Monday, 14 March 2022 11:23:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2021, the steel industry in China’s Hebei Province registered an operating revenue of RMB 1.76 trillion ($0.28 trillion), up 32.4 percent year on year, while achieving a gross profit of RMB 76.91 billion ($12.2 billion), up 31.5 percent year on year, as announced by the Hebei Development and Reform Commission.

In 2021, Hebei Province focused on ensuring capacity elimination in the steel industry, controlling the steelmaking capacity within 200 million mt. By the end of 2021, there were 39 steelmakers in Hebei Province, while, in particular, 70 percent capacity came from private sector steelmakers. Moreover, the annual outputs of 14 steelmakers in Hebei Province exceeded five million mt in the given year.


Tags: steelmaking  China  Far East  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

11 Mar

Shagang’s net profit increases by 66.32 percent in 2021
09 Mar

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 0.35 percent
23 Feb

Angang Group to overhaul 1,780 mm HR line on Feb 22-Mar 8
23 Feb

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 4.47% in early Feb, stocks up 23.18%
16 Feb

China Coal Energy Company’s coal output up 2.4 percent in January