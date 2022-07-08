Steel enterprises in Hebei to reach A-level environmental performance

Friday, 08 July 2022 10:11:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The government of China’s Hebei Province has issued a work plan aimed at creating a comprehensive A-level environmental performance for provincial steel enterprises, stating that steel enterprises in Hebei Province will realize a full-scale A-level performance within three years based on the current 12 A-level steelmakers.

Six steelmakers in the province are expected to be merged or to go bankrupt, and so a total of 44 steelmakers are expected to reach an A-level performance within three years, nine in 2022, 25 in 2023 and 10 in 2024.