Steel employment in Mexico up 2.2 percent in November

Tuesday, 19 December 2023 22:04:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

In November, four of the 10 largest steel economies in Mexico recorded new historical highs in formal employment and the total in the country was 142,989 workers, 2.2 percent higher year-over-year, according to SteelOrbis analysis of the official data.

Employment generation in the industry registered the 32nd consecutive annual increase. The positive behavior began in April 2021 to date. In November, employment increased in 17 entities, employing 102,879 workers or 71.9 percent of the total.

It stands out that in November, four of the 10 largest steel economies in Mexico by the number of employed workers registered new historical highs. Nuevo León, the largest economy in the sector, employed 28,881 workers, 2.9 percent more, year-over-year. The state contributes 20.2 percent of the total.

In Nuevo León there are companies such as Ternium, Ladesa; the Mexican unit of Signode Industrial Group, and the Mexican AB Tube (Maquilacero) and Zincacero of Grupo Villacero, among others.

Veracruz employed 11,959 workers, 7.7 percent more; Companies like Tenaris Tamsa are in that entity. Jalisco also recorded a labor record with 7,794 workers, 7.5 percent more, and Michoacán (ArcelorMittal headquarters) with 5,724 workers, 4.7 percent more.

The largest job creation was in Guanajuato with 987 new jobs in November, compared to the same month last year. Veracruz also stood out with 860 and Nuevo León with 806 new jobs. In contrast, the entity with the greatest job losses was Coahuila, the headquarters of the paralyzed Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), with the loss of 1,354 jobs.

The information corresponds to the Basic Metals Industry, which has accumulated 32 consecutive months with annual growth, according to the records of the social security institute (IMSS), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

According to official data, the basic metal industries are made up of five industries: 1) Basic iron and steel industry, 2) Manufacturing of iron and steel products, 3) Basic aluminum industry, 4) Non-ferrous metal industries (copper and precious metals) and 5) Casting molding of metal parts.

In November, the steel industry in Mexico contributed 2.35 percent of total manufacturing employment (6.08 million workers) or 0.64 percent of total formal employment in Mexico, which totaled 22.40 million workers.