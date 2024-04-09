﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Spanish auto parts company will expand its plant in Mexico

Tuesday, 09 April 2024 22:27:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Spanish company Industrias Ochoa, dedicated to the production of auto parts, will expand its plant in the central city of Querétaro with an investment of Є12 million euros, according to press reports.

The expansion will increase the production of stamped, welded and assembled parts mainly for the automotive sector. Also for the appliance, electrical and construction industry. The expansion is expected to be completed in less than six months. In September it will enter into operation.

Press reports failed to mention the increase in production capacity that Industrias Ochoa will have with the expansion.

The company serves the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and the main OEM suppliers, Tier 1 companies. Among its clients are General Motors, Ford, Mazda, Honda, Nissan, Daimler, Volkswagen, among others.


Tags: US North America 

Similar articles

CRC import price offers declines in Brazil

09 Apr | Flats and Slab

Mexican production of heavy trucks down 16.6 percent in March

09 Apr | Steel News

HSS tube mills raise spot market prices due to continued upticks in HRC

09 Apr | Tube and Pipe

US DOC amends AD order on HRC from Tokyo Steel

09 Apr | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on OCTG from S. Korea

09 Apr | Steel News

US raw steel production up 1.3 percent week-on-week

08 Apr | Steel News

US steel exports up 8.9 percent in February

08 Apr | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 10.5 percent in February

08 Apr | Steel News

Nucor sets new weekly HRC base price

08 Apr | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices rise again

05 Apr | Flats and Slab