Spanish auto parts company will expand its plant in Mexico

Tuesday, 09 April 2024 22:27:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Spanish company Industrias Ochoa, dedicated to the production of auto parts, will expand its plant in the central city of Querétaro with an investment of Є12 million euros, according to press reports.

The expansion will increase the production of stamped, welded and assembled parts mainly for the automotive sector. Also for the appliance, electrical and construction industry. The expansion is expected to be completed in less than six months. In September it will enter into operation.

Press reports failed to mention the increase in production capacity that Industrias Ochoa will have with the expansion.

The company serves the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and the main OEM suppliers, Tier 1 companies. Among its clients are General Motors, Ford, Mazda, Honda, Nissan, Daimler, Volkswagen, among others.