Spain’s Sidenor halts production at Reinosa rolling mill amid high energy costs

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 14:54:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spain-based steel producer Sidenor Group has halted production at the rolling mill at its Reinosa plant in northern Spain yesterday, September 26, for six months due to high energy costs, according to local media reports.

The halt affects 16 people of the 138 employees at the plant, who will be relocated to other facilities.

Sidenor Group had to halt production at its main plant in Basauri in October 2021 for 20 days amid exorbitant electricity prices, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The rolling mill at the Reinosa plant produces bars for the automotive industry.