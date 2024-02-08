﻿
Spain’s Sidenor acquires Miguel Martín to secure scrap supply

Thursday, 08 February 2024
       

Spain-based steel producer Sidenor Group has announced that it has acquired Spanish scrap company Miguel Martín as part of its growth strategy. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the scrap metal sector.

This step, which guarantees the continuous supply of quality industrial scrap, reinforces Sidenor’s commitment to sustainability in the supply chain. The acquisition, which is subject to approval from the Spanish authorities, is anticipated to be completed during the first quarter this year.

In addition, in 2022, Sidenor purchased Spanish company Aguilar Metal Recycling, which is specialized in the recycling of all types of metal and non-metal waste, to boost its capacity in metal waste treatment and ensure the continuous supply of quality industrial scrap, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


