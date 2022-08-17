﻿
Spain’s Megasider Zaragoza orders environmentally-friendly merchant bar mill

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that it will supply a merchant bar mill equipped with environmentally-friendly heating technology to Spain-based Megasider Zaragoza.

SMS’ scope of supply includes a walking beam furnace equipped with the latest reheating technology for eco-friendly operation, supporting Megasider in its goal of achieving natural gas-free production. The furnace has a capacity of 120 mt per hour.

The new plant will replace the existing rolling mill, which was delivered by SMS in 2005 and is strategically located in the northeast of the Iberian Peninsula near Zaragoza with excellent connections to major industrial areas in Spain and France.

The mill will be designed to produce a wide range of merchant bar products to complement and expand Megasider Zaragoza’s existing product portfolio.


