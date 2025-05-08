 |  Login 
Spain’s Hydnum Steel to help decarbonize construction industry

Thursday, 08 May 2025 12:13:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Spain-based Hydnum Steel has announced that it has signed a green steel supply agreement with Ireland-based building materials company Kingspan Group.

Accordingly, the company will supply an undisclosed amount of green flat steel from its Puertollano plant with an annual production capacity of 2.7 million mt currently under construction to Kingspan, contributing to reducing the carbon footprint of the construction industry.

Having received funding of €60 million from the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE), Hydnum Steel’s Puertollano plant is scheduled to start production by the end of 2025.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization 

