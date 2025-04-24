 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Spain’s...

Spain’s Hydnum Steel secures €60 million from government

Thursday, 24 April 2025 15:25:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Spain-based Hydnum Steel has announced that it has secured funding of €60 million from the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE), a program approved by the Spanish government to accelerate the green transition of the industrial sector. The funding will boost the construction of the first green steel plant on the Iberian Peninsula.

The plant currently under construction will have a 2.7 million mt annual flat steel capacity and will produce carbon-free steel by utilizing renewable energy and green hydrogen. The plant is at an advanced stage of administrative processing and engineering validation and is scheduled to start production by the end of 2025.

“This aid represents recognition of the project's transformative value and a firm commitment to a cleaner, more innovative and competitive national industry,” stated Eva Maneiro, CEO of Hydnum Steel.


Tags: Flats Spain European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

US import rebar and wire rod pricing flat to down with declining US May scrap, tariff and shipping concerns still an ...

24 Apr | Longs and Billet

May US scrap pricing seen down with increased flows into domestic yards, peak prices for finished steel noted

24 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Post-Easter EU HRC market quiet in line with flats prices, eyes on May

24 Apr | Flats and Slab

Import HRC prices to Pakistan relatively stable, but buyers expect discounts

24 Apr | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices range-bound amid weak demand, small-volume sales emerge in Europe

24 Apr | Flats and Slab

Chinese HDG export prices keep moving sideways

24 Apr | Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal Calvert to upgrade its hot strip mill

24 Apr | Steel News

Turkish flats spot prices soften amid weak outlook

24 Apr | Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal to supply low carbon plates for offshore wind project in Germany

24 Apr | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 24, 2025 

24 Apr | Longs and Billet