﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Spain’s CELSA recycles 7.01 million mt of scrap in 2021

Friday, 11 November 2022 15:12:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based long steel producer CELSA Group has published its 2021 sustainability report.

Accordingly, the company recycled 7.01 million mt of scrap in 2021 to produce 6.6 million mt of long steel products. Thanks to its circular and low-emission steel fabrication system and as compared with the blast furnace manufacturing system, in 2021 the company avoided consumption of 13.1 million m3 of natural resources, 17 million m3 of water and 16,700 GWh of electricity and avoided carbon emissions totaling 12 million tons. 

According to the report, 96.5 percent of the company’s finished steel products were made of recycled steel. By producing steel from scrap instead of iron ore, CELSA reduces water consumption by around 40 percent. Meanwhile, since 2015, the company has reduced its carbon emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 22 percent. 

CELSA aims to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and to become carbon-neutral by 2050.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Spain European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Shagang raises scrap purchase price by another $14/mt

11 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Bangladesh still shows little interest in scrap imports, prices on the wane   

11 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

US HSS official book prices "still steady" despite discounts

10 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Deep and short sea scrap weakens further in Turkey

10 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 45

10 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Philadelphia dock delivered HMS I/II 80:20 prices

09 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

US iron and steel scrap exports up 3.8 percent in September

09 Nov | Steel News

Dock delivered price range for HMS I/II 80:20, P&S scrap in New York

09 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

US Ohio Valley scrap prices settle down as expected

09 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Cautious rebound in scrap prices in China, no interest in imports yet

09 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials