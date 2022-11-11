Spain’s CELSA recycles 7.01 million mt of scrap in 2021

Friday, 11 November 2022 15:12:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spain-based long steel producer CELSA Group has published its 2021 sustainability report.

Accordingly, the company recycled 7.01 million mt of scrap in 2021 to produce 6.6 million mt of long steel products. Thanks to its circular and low-emission steel fabrication system and as compared with the blast furnace manufacturing system, in 2021 the company avoided consumption of 13.1 million m3 of natural resources, 17 million m3 of water and 16,700 GWh of electricity and avoided carbon emissions totaling 12 million tons.

According to the report, 96.5 percent of the company’s finished steel products were made of recycled steel. By producing steel from scrap instead of iron ore, CELSA reduces water consumption by around 40 percent. Meanwhile, since 2015, the company has reduced its carbon emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 22 percent.

CELSA aims to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and to become carbon-neutral by 2050.