Spain’s Acerinox may temporarily close Los Barrios plant due to recent incidents

Friday, 05 April 2024 11:57:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to local media reports, Spanish stainless steel producer Acerinox S.A. is considering the option to temporarily close its Los Barrios plant in Cádiz after a fire broke out there during ongoing labor strikes.

The company stated that its Los Barrios plant was the target of an attack, and that a fire was started intentionally, though the authorities were able to put it out before it spread to cause serious damage to the company’s assets.

This development has led Acerinox to consider drastic measures such as shutting down the plant in question and re-evaluating its mediation model with the workers. In addition, the company expressed its concerns that similar incidents may occur in the coming days.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, workers at Acerinox’ Los Barrios plant had started an indefinite strike on February 5 as a compromise could not be reached in collective contract negotiations.