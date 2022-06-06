Aperam and Acerinox in discussions on possible merger

Monday, 06 June 2022 17:38:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered global stainless steel producer Aperam has announced that preliminary discussions with Spanish stainless steel producer Acerinox with respect to a possible transaction that may result in a business merger have recently been engaged.

The company stated that no agreement has been reached yet.

Aperam has an annual flat stainless and electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million mt, while Acerinox has a production capacity of 3.1 million mt of hot rolled products and 2.1 million mt of cold rolled products.