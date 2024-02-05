Acerinox workers strike at Los Barrios plant in southern Spain

Monday, 05 February 2024 12:35:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Workers at Spanish stainless steel producer Acerinox’ Los Barrios plant in Cádiz have started an indefinite strike today, February 5, as a compromise could not be reached in collective contract negotiations, according to local media reports.

The workers and the company disagreed on salary revision, a production bonus, flexibility, partial retirements and promotions. The company has not made any comment about the likely effects of the strike on production.

The Los Barrios plant has an annual production capacity of more than one million mt of stainless steel.