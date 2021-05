Tuesday, 25 May 2021 11:47:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-April period of the current year, the output of iron ore concentrate produced by Ukraine-based Southern Mining and Processing Plant (Southern GOK) amounted to 4.103 million mt, increasing by 2.6 percent year on year, according to the official statement of the company.

In April alone, the company mined 1.034 million mt of iron ore concentrate, down 3.7 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.