South Korea establishes new antidumping team to combat unfair trade practices

South Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance has announced that it will create a dedicated antidumping team within its Tax Policy Office to tackle unfair trade practices. The move comes as antidumping probes imposed on foreign imports have steadily increased over the past four years, particularly in sensitive sectors such as steel.

Purpose of establishment

The establishment of the team reflects rapidly shifting global trade dynamics, including the introduction of US reciprocal tariffs and rising imports of low-priced dumped goods. According to the ministry, the goal is to actively safeguard South Korean industries, ensuring competitiveness and protecting domestic companies from unfair market pressures.

Key roles of the antidumping team

The new unit will cooperate closely with the Korea Trade Commission and will be responsible for reviewing the appropriateness of imposing antidumping duties, negotiating price undertakings with overseas suppliers, and conducting post-investigation monitoring after duties are applied.

Government measures to prevent circumvention

South Korea has already introduced several measures to curb the impact of low-priced imports resulting from global oversupply. Among them is the revision of the Customs Act Enforcement Decree, which expanded anticircumvention duties to cover goods that undergo minor modifications in the country of manufacture, a tactic often used to bypass existing antidumping rules.

Strategic importance

The formation of the antidumping team underscores South Korea’s determination to defend domestic industries, particularly steel, which remains one of the most vulnerable sectors to dumping practices. The initiative also positions the country to align with global trade defense trends, while ensuring that fair competition is maintained in international markets.