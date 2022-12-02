South Africa bans scrap exports for six months

Friday, 02 December 2022 15:58:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The South African Ministry of Trade, Industry and Competition has issued a trade policy directive, banning the scrap exports temporarily.

Accordingly, effective as of November 30, the government has imposed a ban on the exports of metal waste, scrap and semi-finished products for a six-month period, with the aim of tackling the problem of metal theft which damages the country’s public infrastructure and demand for scrap metal. However, exceptions will be made for stainless steel, as well as ferrous waste and scrap that is produced in the ordinary course of business as a by-product of a manufacturing process.