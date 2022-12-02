﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

South Africa bans scrap exports for six months

Friday, 02 December 2022 15:58:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The South African Ministry of Trade, Industry and Competition has issued a trade policy directive, banning the scrap exports temporarily.

Accordingly, effective as of November 30, the government has imposed a ban on the exports of metal waste, scrap and semi-finished products for a six-month period, with the aim of tackling the problem of metal theft which damages the country’s public infrastructure and demand for scrap metal. However, exceptions will be made for stainless steel, as well as ferrous waste and scrap that is produced in the ordinary course of business as a by-product of a manufacturing process.


Tags: Stainless Scrap Raw Mat Stainless products  S. Africa South Africa Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Indian stainless steel producers seek scrapping of import duty on ferronickel and scrap in national budget

22 Dec | Steel News

Ex-Europe scrap deals continue in Turkey

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 40

29 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 26

23 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 44

29 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 42

17 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 41

07 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam considers removing export duty on stainless scrap

26 Sep | Steel News

Carbon and stainless scrap prices stable in Taiwanese domestic market

22 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

China issues steel product export tax rates for 2013

19 Dec | Steel News