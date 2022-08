Friday, 12 August 2022 12:28:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Affected by the widespread and extremely hot weather in China this summer, electricity usage in parts of China’s Anhui Province has been very high. Against this backdrop, six electric furnaces halted production as of the evening of August 10.

The production halt will last five days, which will reduce scrap consumption by 8,000 mt per day. Meanwhile, market insiders estimate that the rebar and wire rod output shortfall could reach 18,000 mt per day.