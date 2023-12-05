Singapore’s Meranti Green Steel and Australia’s Green Steel of WA cooperate on green HBI

Tuesday, 05 December 2023 10:43:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Singapore-based steelmaker Meranti Green Steel (MGS) has announced that it is cooperating with Australia-based Green Steel of WA (GSWA) to jointly develop a pelletizing, direct reduction and green hot briquetted iron (HBI) operation in Western Australia.

In anticipation of a joint venture, MGS and GSWA are working together for the production of high-grade iron ore pellets, direct reduction of the pellets, and briquetting of the reduced iron for export, including to MGS’ new green steel plant in Thailand. As a result, the cooperation with GSWA will support MGS’ plans for green steelmaking in Thailand.