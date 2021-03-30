﻿
Siderperu inaugurates new electro-welded mesh mill

Tuesday, 30 March 2021 23:14:49 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian steelmaker Siderperu, which is owned by Brazilian Gerdau, said in a Peruvian securities exchange commission (SMV) document filing it has inaugurated a new electro-welded mesh mill.

The company plans to serve the local civil construction, mining and industrial segments.

The mill has a 40,000 mt/year capacity, it said.

Siderperu said the mill has a cold rolling mill, automatic cutting machines, as well as electro-welded production lines.

The mill is located in Huarochiri, Lima, in a 10,000 square-meter area. It invested $4 million to build the mill, it said.


