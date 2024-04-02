﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Aceros Arequipa requests mining concession but denies diversifying

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 21:18:21 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian steel producer Aceros Arequipa (AA) has asked for a mining concession in the department of Junin, which was interpreted as a move towards the diversification of its activities.

According to the local press, AA has approved in 2015 an alteration in its statutes to include mining activities, which could be in line with a current strategy of diversification.

The local press also mentioned that, in 2023, the company had sales revenues declining by 15.5 percent from 2022, a fact that could have raised considerations about diversification of activities.

In a statement to the local financial authority SMV, AA informed that that it already counts on a number of mining concessions, which are supposed to give self-sufficiency in the supply of raw materials for the steel production.

“We are not in a process of diversification of activities, but in a process of diversification of supply risks,” the company said, adding that it is investing $185 million, in 2023 and 2024, in different projects linked to its core business, including the rolling mill number 3, a new distribution center, the wire rod plant, the scrap cleaning machine and the piping and beams plant in Bolivia.


Tags: Peru South America 

Similar articles

Annual profit declines at Siderperu

28 Feb | Steel News

Profit increases at Shougang Hierro Peru in 2023

14 Feb | Steel News

Net profit declines in 2023 at Aceros Arequipa

09 Feb | Steel News

Siderperu receives green loan for steel bar production

13 Nov | Steel News

Net profit increases at Siderperu in Q3

02 Nov | Steel News

Profit declines sharply at Aceros Arequipa in Q3

27 Oct | Steel News

Profit declines at Shougang Hierro Peru in January-September period

27 Oct | Steel News

Aceros Arequipa’s quarterly results expected to decline in Q3

13 Oct | Steel News

Peru plans to increase steel imports from Turkey

20 Sep | Steel News

Aceros Arequipa posts lower net profit in Q2

29 Aug | Steel News