Thursday, 13 October 2022 10:54:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Beijing-based Chinese steelmaker Shougang Co., Ltd. said that the demand will likely improve following the long National Day holiday, which will result in downstream users’ replenishment of stock.

The company said that the supply of steel may shrink due to the environmental protection measures. It is expected that steel prices in the Chinese domestic market will likely edge up in the short term.