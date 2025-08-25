 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Shougang...

Shougang posts net profit of RMB 657 million for H1 2025

Monday, 25 August 2025 09:33:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Beijing-based Chinese steelmaker Shougang Co., Ltd has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 52.517 billion ($7.4 billion) in the January-June period this year, down 7.35 percent year on year, while it posted a net profit of RMB 657 million ($92.4 million) for the given period, up 66.45 percent year on year.

In the given period, the company’s output of electrical steel rose by 30 percent year on year, while its output of steel plate used for vehicles increased by 6.0 percent year on year, signaling that its product mix has been further optimized, contributing to the rise in its net profit. 


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 25, 2025

25 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 25, 2025 

25 Aug | Longs and Billet

China claims 75% of new shipbuilding orders globally in July 2025

25 Aug | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 5.0 percent in mid-Aug 2025

25 Aug | Steel News

Ex-China rebar prices edge down, further declines questionable due to output cuts

22 Aug | Longs and Billet

Stricter inspections of non-VAT steel exports start in China, one HRC cargo stopped

22 Aug | Steel News

Chinese domestic PPGI prices move sideways

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 22, 2025

22 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China wire rod stable, but decline expected even though non-VAT checks to tighten

22 Aug | Longs and Billet

Local coke prices in China may stabilize after seventh hike accepted

22 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials