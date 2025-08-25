Shougang posts net profit of RMB 657 million for H1 2025

Beijing-based Chinese steelmaker Shougang Co., Ltd has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 52.517 billion ($7.4 billion) in the January-June period this year, down 7.35 percent year on year, while it posted a net profit of RMB 657 million ($92.4 million) for the given period, up 66.45 percent year on year.

In the given period, the company’s output of electrical steel rose by 30 percent year on year, while its output of steel plate used for vehicles increased by 6.0 percent year on year, signaling that its product mix has been further optimized, contributing to the rise in its net profit.