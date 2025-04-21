 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Shougang...

Shougang posts net profit of RMB 328 million for Q1

Monday, 21 April 2025 09:51:23 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Beijing-based Chinese steelmaker Shougang Co., Ltd has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 26.533 billion ($3.7 billion) in the January-March period this year, down 10.18 percent year on year, while it posted a net profit of RMB 328 million ($45.6 million) for the given period, shifting from a net loss of RMB 24.2991 million (3.4 million) recorded in the same period of last year.

The company stated that the costs of raw materials declined year on year, contributing to the improvement in its operating performance in the first three months.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China’s coke exports decrease by 26.5 percent in Q1

21 Apr | Steel News

China’s HRC output increases by 8.8 percent in Q1

21 Apr | Steel News

Global View on Billet: Prices still fall, but pace of decline slows down

18 Apr | Longs and Billet

China’s steel bar exports increase by 48.5 percent in Q1

18 Apr | Steel News

Ex-China wire rod prices most competitive in Asia as ex-ASEAN offers surge

18 Apr | Longs and Billet

China’s iron ore output down 14.6 percent in Q1

18 Apr | Steel News

China’s rebar output decreases by 2.9 percent in Q1

18 Apr | Steel News

China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 2.8 percent in Q1

18 Apr | Steel News

China’s coke output increases by 2.4 percent in Q1

17 Apr | Steel News

Chinese steel sector’s capacity usage rate at 79.3 percent in Q1

17 Apr | Steel News