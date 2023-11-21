Shougang: Electrical steel output to reach 2.2-2.3 million mt by 2025

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 10:32:53 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Beijing-based Shougang Co., Ltd has stated that production at its electrical steel project for new energy vehicles (NEVs) has been proceeding smoothly and steadily since it was first put into operation in 2022, with the capacity of non-grain-oriented high grade electrical steel for NEVs reaching 550,000 mt. At the same time, the high-performance grain-oriented silicon steel production line has entered production this year, raising the capacity for grain-oriented silicon steel by 90,000 mt. Moreover, a new normalized pickling line and two continuous retreat lines within the scope of its high-end silicon steel heat treatment project will be put into operation in 2024, which will improve the production capacity of the company’s electrical steel.

In the first nine months this year, high-grade electrical steel accounted for 64 percent of the company’s steel output. The company’s electrical steel output is forecast to reach 2.2-2.3 million mt by 2025, while high-grade products will account for more than 70 percent of that output.