Shipping major A P Moller-Maersk suspends cargo bookings from Indian ports to West Asia

Thursday, 05 March 2026 10:15:58 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Global shipping major A P Moller-Maersk has suspended cargo bookings from Indian ports for certain destinations in West Asia, citing security reasons, according to a company advisory to customers on Thursday, March 5.

The company said it is closely monitoring developments and taking operational measures to protect personnel, safeguard cargo integrity and maintain network stability. The advisory noted that the situation remains highly volatile and subject to change.

The company has carried out risk assessment and reviewed its global operations and cargo acceptable for UAE, Oman, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Saudi Arabia has been suspended until further notice. Exceptions will be made for critical foodstuff, medicines and other essential goods, A P Moller-Maersk said.

Confirmed bookings accepted prior to the advisory will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis in light of operational constraints. Cargo already in transit remains under active operational management, and customers will be contacted directly if adjustments are required, it added.


