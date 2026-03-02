 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Container...

Container movements at Indian ports at near halt following US-Israel attack on Iran

Monday, 02 March 2026 09:47:47 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The US-Israel attack on Iran has brought the movement of containers across Indian ports to nearly a complete halt, severely impacting shipments to Dubai, Iran, Kuwait, Sharjah and Doha, SteelOrbis learned from trade and shipping circles on Monday, March 2.

According to sources at Indian ports, movement of all containers have come to a halt since the afternoon of Saturday, February 28, and, though the exact number of container shipments impacted has not been officially disclosed, information available from shipping lines indicate that the movement of at least 2,500-3,000 containers may have been stalled across all major Indian ports.

It has been learned that 300 containers due for shipment to Middle Eastern ports are stalled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) near Mumbai and another 2,000 containers carrying cargoes are stuck at Mundra port in Gujarat.

In the meantime, India’s ministry of commerce has convened a meeting of exporters, shipping lines and freight forwarders on Monday (March 2) to assess the impact of the attack on Iran on India’s trade flows.

The meeting will evaluate the rapidly escalating situation in the Middle East and its implications for shipping, freight rates and logistical corridors critical for Indian trade, a government official said.

Exporters have raised their concerns that the conflict has disrupted trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, both key maritime passages connecting India to the Gulf region, North America and Europe, he added.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Trading 

Similar articles

India and UK likely to ink FTA on July 24

23 Jul | Steel News

India-EFTA FTA to come into effect on October 1

21 Jul | Steel News

Indian shipping rates stable so far amid Iran-Israel conflict, government monitoring situation to frame contingencies

24 Jun | Steel News

India-EU FTA agreement likely to be concluded by end of 2025

12 Jun | Steel News

India and UK finalise FTA

07 May | Steel News

India likely to approve $3 billion fund for development of shipping sector

30 Apr | Steel News

India and New Zealand resume FTA talks stalled since 2015

17 Mar | Steel News

India and EU commence talks on FTA in Brussels after eight-year gap

10 Mar | Steel News

India and UK resume talks on FTA under cloud of US tariff threats

25 Feb | Steel News

India’s port handling capacity to be expanded to 10 billion mt per year by 2047

24 Jan | Steel News