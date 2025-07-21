 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India-EFTA...

India-EFTA FTA to come into effect on October 1

Monday, 21 July 2025 11:25:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The India-EFTA (European Free Trade Association) free trade agreement (FTA) will come into effect from October 1, 2025, India’s commerce minister, Piyush Goyal, said in a statement on Monday, July 21.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Minister Goyal said that the two sides had signed a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) on March 10 last year.

He said that all four countries have ratified the FTA and lodged their documents with the repository in Norway. He stated that the EFTA Bloc has committed an investment of $100 billion of which $50 billion will be invested within 10 years after the implementation of the agreement and another $50 billion in the following five years.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Trading 

Similar articles

Indian shipping rates stable so far amid Iran-Israel conflict, government monitoring situation to frame contingencies

24 Jun | Steel News

India-EU FTA agreement likely to be concluded by end of 2025

12 Jun | Steel News

India and UK finalise FTA

07 May | Steel News

India likely to approve $3 billion fund for development of shipping sector

30 Apr | Steel News

India and New Zealand resume FTA talks stalled since 2015

17 Mar | Steel News

India and EU commence talks on FTA in Brussels after eight-year gap

10 Mar | Steel News

India and UK resume talks on FTA under cloud of US tariff threats

25 Feb | Steel News

India’s port handling capacity to be expanded to 10 billion mt per year by 2047

24 Jan | Steel News

Indian government announces measures to ease bottlenecks in export-imports

30 Sep | Steel News

Rising freight costs and container shortages to hit Indian exports

17 Sep | Steel News