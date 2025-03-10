 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India...

India and EU commence talks on FTA in Brussels after eight-year gap

Monday, 10 March 2025 10:54:26 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India and the European Union (EU) will resume negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) in Brussels today, March 10, after a gap of over eight years, an Indian government official said on Monday.

The official said that, during a recent visit of EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic to India, the parties discussed ways to accelerate efforts towards a balanced and mutually beneficial trade pact.

Though no official deadline has been set for the signing of an FTA, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last month at a meeting in New Delhi agreed to conclude the ambitious India-EU free trade deal by this year amid fears of the Trump administration's threat of higher tariffs, the official said.

The parties will also be negotiating an investment protection agreement and an agreement on Geographical Indications (GIs), he added.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, India’s exports to the EU stand at an estimated $76 billion in goods and $30 billion in services, while the EU exports $61.5 billion in goods and $23 billion in services to India.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Trading 

Similar articles

India and UK resume talks on FTA under cloud of US tariff threats

25 Feb | Steel News

India’s port handling capacity to be expanded to 10 billion mt per year by 2047

24 Jan | Steel News

Indian government announces measures to ease bottlenecks in export-imports

30 Sep | Steel News

Rising freight costs and container shortages to hit Indian exports

17 Sep | Steel News

China’s weak property sector putting Indian steel producers under pressure

23 Jul | Steel News

India’s trade deficit in steel widens to $516 million in April-May

27 Jun | Steel News

India holds inter-ministerial consultation on upgrade of FTA with S. Korea

24 Jun | Steel News

India and Peru to revive FTA talks on April 8

20 Mar | Steel News

India and UK put FTA talks on hold

18 Mar | Steel News

India and four-nation EFTA sign FTA

11 Mar | Steel News