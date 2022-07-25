﻿
English
Shanxi to keep coking capacity within 143.724 million mt by 2025

Monday, 25 July 2022 12:19:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The government of Shanxi Province in China, regarding the promotion of the high-quality development of the local coking industry, has stated that both the energy consumption and energy intensity of the industry will be decreased by 2025 as compared to 2020. At the same time, Shanxi Province plans to eliminate 4.3 meter coke ovens by the end of 2023. Moreover, the total coking capacity in the province will be limited within 143.724 million mt by 2025.


