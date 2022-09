Friday, 09 September 2022 11:34:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Shanxi Province plans to clamp down on the construction and expansion of high-pollution projects in the steel and coking industries, aiming to improve air quality, water quality and reduce soil contamination in the Yellow River basin, as stated by Lu Dong, inspector and news spokesman of Shanxi Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment, on September 8.

Major cities in the province will be closely monitored, to improve the quality of the air and ensure permanent blue skies.