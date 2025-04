Major Chinese coking plant Shanxi Province-based Shanxi Coking Co., Ltd. (Shanxi Coking) has announced that its net profit amounted to RMB 263 million ($36.5 million) in 2024, down 79.37 percent year on year.

In the given period, Shanxi Coking registered an operating revenue of RMB 7.507 billion ($1.04 billion), down 14.2 percent year on year.