Shanghai issues guidelines for resumption of industrial activities

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 11:42:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On April 16, Shanghai Economic and Information Technology Commission issued the guidelines on epidemic prevention and control for industrial enterprises resuming work and production in Shanghai, aiming to encourage enterprises to resume work and production in an orderly and effective manner.

There are 666 enterprises on the list, including more than 240 enterprises in the auto industry, e.g., Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation, Tesla and General Motors. On April 18, several auto enterprises started preliminary tests for the resumption of production.

Due to the lockdown since late March in Shanghai, the auto industry has faced production halts, and so the guidelines in question will exert a positive impact on the industry.


