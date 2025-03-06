 |  Login 
Shandong Steel to supply 50,000 mt of container steel to petrochemical enterprise

Thursday, 06 March 2025 10:45:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Chinese steelmaker Shandong Iron and Steel Company Ltd has announced that it has received an order for 50,000 mt of high-end container steel products from a famous petrochemical enterprise in Shandong Province, which will be used in a key crude oil storage tank project in the province. The project is the largest crude oil storage tank project in China with 150,000 cubic meter storage, which will further strengthen the leading position of Shandong Steel’s container steel products in the industry.

In 2025, Shandong Steel aims to realize the goal of gaining more than a 15 percent market share of steel used in containers and storage tanks.


