Shandong Steel returns to profit in H1

Chinese steelmaker Shandong Iron and Steel Company Ltd has issued its financial report for the first six months this year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 36.906 billion ($5.2 billion) in the given period, down 18.6 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 13 million ($1.8 million), shifting from a net loss of RMB 968 million recorded in the same period last year.

In the January-June period, Shandong Steel produced 5.197 million mt of pig iron, 7.45 million mt of crude steel and 7.789 million mt of finished steel, down 6.6 percent, 4.5 percent and 3.0 percent year on year, respectively.