Shandong Steel posts net loss of RMB 2.258 billion for 2024

Wednesday, 09 April 2025 10:03:08 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Chinese steelmaker Shandong Iron and Steel Company Ltd has announced an operating revenue of RMB 82.094 billion ($11.4 billion) for the year of 2024, down 9.26 percent year on year, while posting a net loss of RMB 2.258 billion ($0.3 billion) for the year, compared to a net loss of RMB 400 million in 2023.

In 2024, the steel industry faced a tough market situation. Though the company actively responded to the market conditions, its performance came under strong downward pressure, resulting in its increased net loss for the given year.

$1 = RMB 7.2038


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

