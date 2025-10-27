Shandong Steel posts a net profit of RMB 140 million in Jan-Sept 2025

Chinese steelmaker Shandong Iron and Steel Company Ltd has issued its financial report for the first nine months this year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 54.828 billion ($7.7 billion) in the given period, down 14.77 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 140 million ($19.7 million), shifting from a net loss of RMB 1.45 billion recorded in the same period last year.

In the January-September period, Shandong Steel produced 2.1503 million mt of section steel, 2.6867 million mt of steel plate and 1.1325 million mt of steel bar, up 5.14 percent, 0.99 percent and 17.91 percent year on year, while produced 3.4327 million mt of rolled coil, and 1.7318 million mt of rebar, down 7.45 percent and 8.1 percent year on year, respectively.