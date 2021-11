Thursday, 11 November 2021 12:23:14 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Shandong Province has eliminated 28.0 million mt of coal capacity, 12.28 million mt of steel capacity and 15.06 million mt of coking capacity since 2018, as announced by the Shandong provincial government.

Moreover, Shandong province will reduce coal consumption by six percent by 2023.