Shagang to implement maintenance at production lines

Friday, 29 April 2022 17:36:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Jiangsu Province-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, has announced that it will implement maintenances on its rolled coil, wire rod, steel plate and rebar production lines for 14, 12, 10 and 18 days in May, which will result in respective output shortfalls of 280,000 mt, 27,600 mt, 100,000 mt and 198,000 mt.

Meanwhile, it will halt the production of blast furnaces for 31 days, which will reduce output by 201,500 mt. At the same time, Shagang will implement maintenance at its converters, decreasing output by 105,000 mt.


Tags: China Far East steelmaking 

