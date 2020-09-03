Shagang issues maintenance plans for September

Thursday, 03 September 2020 14:51:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Jiangsu-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, has announced that it will implement 12-day maintenance works for one 100 mt electric furnace and one 180 mt converter in early September, which will result in 42,000 mt and 78,000 mt shortfalls in crude steel output, respectively. Meanwhile, it will carry out 12-day and 15-day maintenance works for one wire rod production line and one bar production line, resulting in output shortfalls of 18,000 mt and 39,000 mt, respectively.

