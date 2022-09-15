Shagang Group: Finished steel exports to decline by 7 percent in 2022

Thursday, 15 September 2022 10:48:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Duan Zhibai, General Manager of Shagang Group Europe Co., Ltd., the European company of China’s largest private steelmaker Shagang Group, stated at an industry forum on September 14 that China’s finished steel exports will likely decrease to 55-60 million mt, down by 7 percent year on year, while the finished steel imports will gradually increase to 20 million mt.

According to Mr. Duan, “steel industry will be affected by China’s policies of stimulating imports and reducing exports, thereby the imports will increase while exports will decrease in the year of 2022.”