﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Shagang Group: Finished steel exports to decline by 7 percent in 2022

Thursday, 15 September 2022 10:48:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Duan Zhibai, General Manager of Shagang Group Europe Co., Ltd., the European company of China’s largest private steelmaker Shagang Group, stated at an industry forum on September 14 that China’s finished steel exports will likely decrease to 55-60 million mt, down by 7 percent year on year, while the finished steel imports will gradually increase to 20 million mt.

According to Mr. Duan, “steel industry will be affected by China’s policies of stimulating imports and reducing exports, thereby the imports will increase while exports will decrease in the year of 2022.”


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.26 percent in early Sept

15 Sep | Steel News

Chinese HDG offers move sideways as demand weak, futures down again

14 Sep | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 14, 2022

14 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

14 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Tradable ex-China CRC prices inch up, cautious optimism still prevails

14 Sep | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic stainless steel prices move up further

14 Sep | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.2% in early Sept

14 Sep | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.6 percent in early Sept

14 Sep | Steel News

Chinese appetite for billets rises slowly, but tradable level for imports not high enough

13 Sep | Longs and Billet

Baosteel keeps local flat steel prices stable for October

13 Sep | Flats and Slab