Shagang Group announces maintenance on BF and bar lines

Thursday, 03 December 2020 13:53:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Jiangsu-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, has announced that it plans to carry out maintenance work in early December on its 480 cubic meter blast furnace for 21 days, which will result in a short fall of 35,700 mt in its melted iron output, while it also plans to carry out maintenance work on its two bar production lines lasting 13 days and 15 days reach, which will result in a shortfall of 88,000 mt in its rebar output.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, Shagang Group will carry out maintenance work on its 1,450 mm hot rolled production line as of December 5, which will last for around 20 days and will result in a shortfall of 180,000 mt in its HRC output in the given month.