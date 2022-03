Friday, 18 February 2022 11:17:15 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Shaanxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Shaanxi Iron and Steel Group sold 927,900 mt of finished steel in January, up 25.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, it registered an operating revenue of RMB 5.038 billion ($0.8 billion) in the given month, exceeding its operating revenue of RMB 1.038 billion ($0.16 billion) for the month.