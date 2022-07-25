﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Second hydrogen-based DRI plant to be installed in China

Monday, 25 July 2022 12:06:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a Energiron® DRI (direct reduced iron) plant, which is the technology developed jointly by Italy-based Tenova and Danieli, to China-based steelmaker Baosteel Zhanjiang Iron & Steel to be installed in Zhanjiang Economic and Technological Zone in Guangdong Province. The plant will be the second hydrogen-based DRI plant in China following the one supplied by Tenova to Chinese steelmaker Hebei Iron and Steel Group (HBIS) in 2020, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The plant to be installed will annually produce one million mt of DRI by using natural gas, coke-oven gas and hydrogen. Baosteel Zhanjiang will be the largest hydrogen-based DRI plant in China and in the world, capable of lowering carbon dioxide emissions thanks to the extensive use of hydrogen and the intrinsic capacity of Energiron® DRI plants to capture the carbon generated by the reduction process.

The DRI plant is scheduled to be commissioned by the beginning of 2024.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Chinese domestic steel section prices fluctuate slightly

25 Jul | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 25, 2022

25 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese longs prices bottom up cautiously

25 Jul | Longs and Billet

Ex-China plate prices down by further slight margin, local market inches up

25 Jul | Flats and Slab

Shanxi to keep coking capacity within 143.724 million mt by 2025

25 Jul | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 5.8 percent in mid-July

25 Jul | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.78 percent in mid-July

25 Jul | Steel News

China’s iron ore output up 2.9 percent in January-June

25 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 22, 2022

22 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese domestic PPGI prices continue their downtrend

22 Jul | Flats and Slab