Second hydrogen-based DRI plant to be installed in China

Monday, 25 July 2022 12:06:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a Energiron® DRI (direct reduced iron) plant, which is the technology developed jointly by Italy-based Tenova and Danieli, to China-based steelmaker Baosteel Zhanjiang Iron & Steel to be installed in Zhanjiang Economic and Technological Zone in Guangdong Province. The plant will be the second hydrogen-based DRI plant in China following the one supplied by Tenova to Chinese steelmaker Hebei Iron and Steel Group (HBIS) in 2020, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The plant to be installed will annually produce one million mt of DRI by using natural gas, coke-oven gas and hydrogen. Baosteel Zhanjiang will be the largest hydrogen-based DRI plant in China and in the world, capable of lowering carbon dioxide emissions thanks to the extensive use of hydrogen and the intrinsic capacity of Energiron® DRI plants to capture the carbon generated by the reduction process.

The DRI plant is scheduled to be commissioned by the beginning of 2024.