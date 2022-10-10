﻿
Schnitzer expects historical second-highest earnings for FY 2021-22

Monday, 10 October 2022 11:11:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based steel manufacturing and scrap metal recycling company Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has announced that it expects its earnings for the 2021-22 financial year ended August 31, 2022, to be the second-highest in the company’s 116-year history, supported by high finished steel and recycled metal prices, successful implementation of productivity initiatives to partially offset inflationary cost pressures, and progress on its strategic initiatives, including closing two acquisitions.

According to the preliminary results, the company expects its adjusted EBITDA to be between $38-40 million in the fourth quarter ending August 31 due to falling spread prices for recycled metal products.

“We also progressed our investments in advanced metal recovery technology systems and launched GRN SteelTM, a line of net zero carbon emissions products from our Cascade steel mill. Our fourth quarter results were adversely impacted by a significant decline in ferrous and nonferrous sales prices and demand, tighter supply flows resulting from the drop in prices and the weaker economic environment, and an extended operational outage,” Tamara Lundgren, Schnitzer’s CEO, said.


Tags: US North America Fin. Reports 

