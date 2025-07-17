 |  Login 
Sansteel Minguang returns to profit in H1

Thursday, 17 July 2025 10:02:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Fujian Province-based Chinese steelmaker Sansteel Minguang Co., Ltd. has announced that its operating performance improved in the first six months this year, shifting from a net loss of RMB 234 million recorded in the same period of last year to RMB 130.68 million ($18.3 million) in January-June period this year.

The company stated that the decreases in raw material prices had helped improve its net profit. Meanwhile, the company has optimized the product structure and reduced the production costs, also exerting a positive impact on its performance. 


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

