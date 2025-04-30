 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Sansteel...

Sansteel Minguang posts net profit of RMB 75.4811 million for Q1

Wednesday, 30 April 2025 10:12:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Fujian Province-based Chinese steelmaker Sansteel Minguang Co., Ltd. has issued its financial report for the first three months this year, stating that its operating revenue amounted to RMB 10.842 billion ($1.5 billion) in the given period, down 3.22 percent year on year, while it recorded a net profit of RMB 75.4811 million ($10.5 million), shifting from a net loss of RMB 105 million recorded in the same period last year.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Iron ore price inches down in late April despite expectations, steel output cut rumors impact mood

30 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese scrap prices up slightly amid stable demand ahead of May holiday

30 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s steel sector PMI increases to 50.6 percent in April

30 Apr | Steel News

Liuzhou Steel records net loss of RMB 433 million in 2024

30 Apr | Steel News

Fushun Special Steel to absorb wholly-owned subsidiary Xinxing Special Steel Plate

29 Apr | Steel News

HBIS Company sees net profit of RMB 232 million in Q1

29 Apr | Steel News

Taigang Stainless Steel posts net loss of RMB 981 million for 2024

29 Apr | Steel News

Baotou Steel Union posts net profit of RMB 44.9643 million for Q1 

29 Apr | Steel News

Talk of steel output cuts in China in 2025 intensifies, Baosteel expects cuts to start from June

28 Apr | Steel News

Baosteel’s net profit up 26.4 percent to RMB 2.434 billion in Q1

28 Apr | Steel News