Sansteel Minguang posts net profit of RMB 75.4811 million for Q1

Wednesday, 30 April 2025 10:12:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Fujian Province-based Chinese steelmaker Sansteel Minguang Co., Ltd. has issued its financial report for the first three months this year, stating that its operating revenue amounted to RMB 10.842 billion ($1.5 billion) in the given period, down 3.22 percent year on year, while it recorded a net profit of RMB 75.4811 million ($10.5 million), shifting from a net loss of RMB 105 million recorded in the same period last year.

